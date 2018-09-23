|
Hailee Steinfeld Donated Two Tickets For The Bumblebee Premiere And Movie Poster Sign
Hailee Steinfeld, star of the upcoming Bumblebee Movie, has*Donated Two Tickets For The Bumblebee Premiere And Movie Poster Signed For Freeze HD Auction. You can bid for these prizes via*Freeze HD auction
, run by non-profit organization Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Thanks to the Hailee Steinfield News Twitter
*we can inform that the US Bumblebee Premiere will be on December 9th in Los Angeles. There you are guys, you have an opportunity to be on the Premiere and donate money for a good cause. Hurry up before the auction finishes. Let us know you impressions on the 2005 Boards! » Continue Reading.
