Transformers: Cyberverse Episode 4 Available on Hasbro?s YouTube

Hasbro's official* YouTube *channel brings us The Journey, episode 4 of Transformers: Cyberverse! In Episode 4 of 'Transformers Cyberverse,' during its journey from Cybertron, the ARK's Energon supplies run low and the desperate crew is forced to enter stasis! Remember to check out previous episodes and then share your impressions of the series so far on the 2005 boards! Episode 1 "Fractured"