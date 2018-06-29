|
Super7 Previews Their Possible Transformers NYCC Exclusives
Just before SDCC, Super7 released*two
*teaser
*images over their official social media channels of what turned out to be*their A-01 Optimus Prime Super Cyborg X-Ray Action Figure. We may have a case of history repeating, as Super7 once again brings us a pair*of
*hints
, this time right before NYCC. What Transformers items do you think Super7 is bringing to Gotham? Will they be available online after the show? Are you attending the convention? Join in the discussion on the 2005 boards and stay tuned for our upcoming New York Comic Con
coverage!
The post Super7 Previews Their Possible Transformers NYCC Exclusives
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
