Super_Megatron
MP-45 Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 Gallery


Happy New Year everyone!* While everyone is recuperating and celebrating the new year we are sharing out a gallery for one of the last Masterpiece releases of 2019 – MP-45 Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0.* A lot of the fandom is torn on this little guy, some digging him and some thinking he wasn’t necessary in the grand scheme of things since the original was good enough.* Version 2.0 focuses on the animation look in both modes, capturing his overall proportions and look as seen in the original G1 cartoon.** He comes packed with a pistol, laser effect, I Heart NY license &#187; Continue Reading.

