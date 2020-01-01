Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,006

MP-45 Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 Gallery



Happy New Year everyone!* While everyone is recuperating and celebrating the new year we are sharing out a gallery for one of the last Masterpiece releases of 2019 – MP-45 Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0.* A lot of the fandom is torn on this little guy, some digging him and some thinking he wasn’t necessary in the grand scheme of things since the original was good enough.* Version 2.0 focuses on the animation look in both modes, capturing his overall proportions and look as seen in the original G1 cartoon.** He comes packed with a pistol, laser effect, I Heart NY license



The post







More... Happy New Year everyone!* While everyone is recuperating and celebrating the new year we are sharing out a gallery for one of the last Masterpiece releases of 2019 – MP-45 Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0.* A lot of the fandom is torn on this little guy, some digging him and some thinking he wasn’t necessary in the grand scheme of things since the original was good enough.* Version 2.0 focuses on the animation look in both modes, capturing his overall proportions and look as seen in the original G1 cartoon.** He comes packed with a pistol, laser effect, I Heart NY license » Continue Reading. The post MP-45 Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.