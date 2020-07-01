Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,911

TFNation Welcomes Flint Dille to The Big Broadcast Of 2020





TFNation *adds legendary writer Flint Dille to The Big Broadcast of 2020. Dille has been involved with Transformers storytelling since the early days, first as a script supervisor for the original animated series in the 1980s, then as a consultant and writer for the 1986 animated feature, and for several scripts for the episodes that followed. Dille more recently returned to writing during the first incarnation of the IDW narrative universe, as co-writer with Chris Metzen on the Transformers: Autocracy comics trilogy. Dille joins an all-star roster of guests for the August 15th event airing on





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca