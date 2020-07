GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,610

Top 10 Funniest Transformers



https://youtu.be/lTu_--DpuO8 This quirky countdown was fun because when the topic came up I, honestly, didn't have any suggestions myself. However, you all who voted had MANY suggestions for who might be the funniest transformers. Let's see how the votes fell and who ranked where! Last edited by GotBot; Today at 02:04 PM .