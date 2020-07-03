|
Netflixs War For Cybertron Promotional Posters Optimus Prime And Megatron
The official*Transformers social media
*channels
*have shared two new*Netflixs War For Cybertron promotional posters.* The new posters feature Optimus Prime and Megatron. Optimus is holding a battle axe while Megatron is shooting his fusion cannon. The*official Transformers Instagram account
*have uploaded animated motion versions of the posters via their story. The new Transformers War For Cybertron cartoon will premiere in July 30 via Netflix. Ready to watch the new Transformers cartoon this month? Check out the animated motion posters the HQ images after the jump. Then you can share your impressions on the new Transformers series on the 2005 Boards! » Continue Reading.
The post Netflixs War For Cybertron Promotional Posters Optimus Prime And Megatron
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
