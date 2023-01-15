Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,476
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Basic Roleplay Mask Character Listing


Following the listings and reveals of the ROTB 2-In-1 Convertible Mask Assortment (Optimus Primal &#38; Bumblebee), we now have the character listing for the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Basic Roleplay Mask Assortment. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Basic Roleplay Mask – Optimus Prime Hasbro Code:*F4645 UPC/EAN:*5010993958450 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Basic Roleplay Mask – Bumblebee Hasbro Code:*F4644 UPC/EAN:*5010993958313

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Basic Roleplay Mask Character Listing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



