Following the listings and reveals of the ROTB 2-In-1 Convertible Mask Assortment (Optimus Primal & Bumblebee), we now have the character listing for the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Basic Roleplay Mask Assortment. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Basic Roleplay Mask – Optimus Prime Hasbro Code:*F4645 UPC/EAN:*5010993958450 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Basic Roleplay Mask – Bumblebee Hasbro Code:*F4644 UPC/EAN:*5010993958313
The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Basic Roleplay Mask Character Listing
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...