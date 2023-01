Today, 08:59 PM #1 Laquah Machine War Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: BC, Canada Posts: 228 So now EBay sucks... where else do you sell ? I'm not a regular EBay seller but I've had an account since 1999.

Went to list Botcon stuff the other day and I can't. $200 limit on sales... this wasn't an issue just over a year ago to my memory.

So.

Where else do you list your stuff?

I've listed on forums, Facebook... where else? I'm not in a major centre so I will definitely have to ship to the buyer. Looking for suggestions.

That's a new seller limit to avoid scammers. You might be able to get it increased if you ask customer service on the phone or something, but otherwise from what I've read you have to work your way up.

Id love suggestions for good alternatives in Canada too. I've never had much luck beyond TF2005 and cybertron.ca as alternatives to eBay for Canadians.



Id love suggestions for good alternatives in Canada too. I’ve never had much luck beyond TF2005 and cybertron.ca as alternatives to eBay for Canadians.

