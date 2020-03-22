Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Imaginarium Art G1 Devastator Statue Color Images


Via a post in*Imaginarium Art / Toyntoys Community Facebook group*we can share for you our first color images of the impressive*Imaginarium Art G1 Devastator statue. This statue was announced while back in 2016, and we finally have our first images of the final colors of this officially licensed and highly detailed statue. It features an impressive painting with weathering, rusty details with even the smallest details painted.*The images come with the caption: You guys better find some space. The images also reveal the exact size of the Decepticon combiner statue: 105 cm tall and a 105 cm x &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Imaginarium Art G1 Devastator Statue Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Imaginarium Art G1 Devastator Statue Color Images
OS size MT?
