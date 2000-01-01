Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:05 PM   #1
NeoMatter
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Ontario
Posts: 80
Items for sale (new and used)
Hi all,

In need of some funds, so selling off some of my collections.

MP-36 Megatron (new with box damage)
http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Official-Taka...e/272661687798

MP-22 Ultra Magnus (used, complete)
http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Official-Taka...E/272658247758

TF Titanium Jetfire (new with box wear/tear)
http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Transformers-...r/272661634243

1993 Megazord *NOT Legacy* (used, like new - stickers not applied)
http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Power-Rangers...t/272661729711

1993 Dragonzord *NOT Legacy* (used, like new - stickers not applied)
http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Power-Rangers...t/272661747040

Barbie Gold Label Fantasy Glamour Wicked Witch of the West (new in shipper box)
http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Barbie-Gold-L...oAAOSwuMZZC-Vw

*I will post pics when I have time*

Thanks for looking.
