Items for sale (new and used)



In need of some funds, so selling off some of my collections.



MP-36 Megatron (new with box damage)

http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Official-Taka...e/272661687798



MP-22 Ultra Magnus (used, complete)

http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Official-Taka...E/272658247758



TF Titanium Jetfire (new with box wear/tear)

http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Transformers-...r/272661634243



1993 Megazord *NOT Legacy* (used, like new - stickers not applied)

http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Power-Rangers...t/272661729711



1993 Dragonzord *NOT Legacy* (used, like new - stickers not applied)

http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Power-Rangers...t/272661747040



Barbie Gold Label Fantasy Glamour Wicked Witch of the West (new in shipper box)

http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Barbie-Gold-L...oAAOSwuMZZC-Vw



*I will post pics when I have time*



