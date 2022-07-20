Coming to us from Twitter user @sinoyan0916
we can share for you our first in-hand images of the*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Retrax reissue. We have in-package images as well as several images in robot and beast mode. We can spot some differences compared to the original Retrax release. First, the*antennae are installed backwards so they arch along with his shell. Second, the middle legs of his pill bug mode are missing. To our surprise, this detail was already shown in the first stock images.
