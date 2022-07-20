Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Retrax Reissue In-Hand Images


Coming to us from Twitter user @sinoyan0916 we can share for you our first in-hand images of the*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Retrax reissue. We have in-package images as well as several images in robot and beast mode. We can spot some differences compared to the original Retrax release. First, the*antennae are installed backwards so they arch along with his shell. Second, the middle legs of his pill bug mode are missing. To our surprise, this detail was already shown in the first stock images. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Retrax Reissue In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



