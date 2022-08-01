|
Ss86 movie toys for sale
LOT 1
The battle for autobot city!
Ss86 jazz
Ss86 preceptor
Legacy blaster
$80 obo
Boxes for jazz and blaster are included.
Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20
LOT 2
Feed them to the sharkticons
Earthrise quintesson judge
Earthrise allicon
Studio series 86 gnaw sharkticon
2x Titans return gnaw sharkticon
$120 obo
Boxes for the earthrise and ss86 figures
Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20
Last edited by RNSrobot; Today at 01:27 PM.