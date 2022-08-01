Ss86 movie toys for sale

LOT 1

The battle for autobot city!



Ss86 jazz

Ss86 preceptor

Legacy blaster



$80 obo



Boxes for jazz and blaster are included.



Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20





LOT 2

Feed them to the sharkticons



Earthrise quintesson judge

Earthrise allicon

Studio series 86 gnaw sharkticon

2x Titans return gnaw sharkticon



$120 obo



Boxes for the earthrise and ss86 figures



Pickup in Chilliwack, can meet in Abbotsford. Delivery in Fraser valley for small fee. Shipping anywhere in Canada via flat rate medium box - $20

