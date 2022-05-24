Via Mechanic Toy Weibo
we have images of the upcoming Dr. Wu x Mechanic Toy Legends Scale Night Ninja, Nursy, Snow Ninja, Mirror Ninja & Devil Amie figures. These figures are designed by*Mechanic Toy
*and produced by Dr. Wu. All of them are retools and/or redecos of*MS-30 Amie (Legends Scale Arcee)
. Read on for details of each new variant. MS30b Devil Amie – Black and purple MS-30 Amie redeco inspired by IDW Combiner Hunters Arcee’s deco. Includes gun, rifle and a gigantic sword. MS31 Night Ninja –* Retool and redeco into G1 Nightbird. Includes 2 swords, 2 sais, » Continue Reading.
