Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Dr. Wu x Mechanic Toy Legends Scale Night Ninja, Nursy, Snow Ninja, Mirror Ninja & De
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,717
Dr. Wu x Mechanic Toy Legends Scale Night Ninja, Nursy, Snow Ninja, Mirror Ninja & De


Via Mechanic Toy Weibo we have images of the upcoming Dr. Wu x Mechanic Toy Legends Scale Night Ninja, Nursy, Snow Ninja, Mirror Ninja &#038; Devil Amie figures. These figures are designed by*Mechanic Toy*and produced by Dr. Wu. All of them are retools and/or redecos of*MS-30 Amie (Legends Scale Arcee). Read on for details of each new variant. MS30b Devil Amie – Black and purple MS-30 Amie redeco inspired by IDW Combiner Hunters Arcee’s deco. Includes gun, rifle and a gigantic sword. MS31 Night Ninja –* Retool and redeco into G1 Nightbird. Includes 2 swords, 2 sais, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr. Wu x Mechanic Toy Legends Scale Night Ninja, Nursy, Snow Ninja, Mirror Ninja & Devil Amie Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.