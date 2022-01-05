Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Authentics Cybertron Battlers In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,952
Transformers Authentics Cybertron Battlers In-Hand Images


Via Transformers Peru we have our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Authentics Cybertron Battlers. These simple and affordable action figures were found at Oeschle stores in Lima, Peru. These figures were revealed while back in January this year*together with other Authentics products. There are three Evergreen Transformers figures: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron. Each figure has 5 articulation points and they come with no packaging at all, inside an Authentics display box with 6 figures (2 of each character). See the images after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Authentics Cybertron Battlers In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Animated Exclusive Game Collection 2008.
Transformers
Vintage G2 Transformers VHS Rebirth The Movie
Transformers
Transformers MacDonalds Lot
Transformers
Vintage 1990 HASBRO Inc. TAKARA Toy Transformer car.
Transformers
Vintage G2 Transformers VHS More Than Meets The Eye Movie Robots In Disguise
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers VHS Five Faces Of Darkness
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Style WST Optimus Prime Weapon
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.