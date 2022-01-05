Via Transformers Peru
we have our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Authentics Cybertron Battlers. These simple and affordable action figures were found at Oeschle stores in Lima, Peru. These figures were revealed while back in January this year
*together with other Authentics products. There are three Evergreen Transformers figures: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron. Each figure has 5 articulation points and they come with no packaging at all, inside an Authentics display box with 6 figures (2 of each character). See the images after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
