Takara Earthrise EX-15 Double Crosser New In-Hand Photos


TF_pr has updated their twitter page with some new photos of the upcoming EX-15 Double Crosser, the Takara version of the Earthrise Battlemaster Doublecrosser. While not a lot of differences are shown between the Takara and Hasbro versions, these new photos do show that parts of the shield come off of Double Crosser and can be used as weapons. Cool stuff! Check out the pics after the jump.

The post Takara Earthrise EX-15 Double Crosser New In-Hand Photos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



