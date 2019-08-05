Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,193

X-Transbots Crackup Toy Version Revealed



Hat tip to TFW2005 boards member sifu74*for sending through images of X-Transbots Crackup figure with a G1 Breakdown toy inspired deco. Included in this reveal is a look at new G1 inspired packaging to accompany the figure which will pull at your nostalgia heart strings. These Stunticon Masterpiece styled figures from X-Transbots have been received very well by collectors. Are the toy version of these items enough to put you on the preorder list or even double dip? Sound off on the boards with the discussion link below!



