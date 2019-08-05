Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,193

35th Anniversary Edition Bluestreak In-Hand Images



Care of TFW2005 member YellowCorvette we are able to share with you some in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers 35th Anniversary Edition Bluestreak. Bluestreak is a redeco of Siege Prowl, and comes with both a rifle and also shoulder cannons (which combines into a second handgun). Along with Siege Prowl and the upcoming Generations Selects Smokescreen, Bluestreak completes the 2019 rendition of the Generation 1 Datsun trio. This is their second Generations outing, after their 25th anniversary release in the Transformers Universe line in 2008-9. Check out the images attached to this post.



