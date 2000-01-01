Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,227

TFSource News! Countdown to Black Friday Sale Begins with Masterpiece Monday! New Pre TFW2005 friend and sponsor TFSource have sent through their latest weekly newsletter. Check out the highlights below and then read on for the full listing! TFSource News! Countdown to Black Friday Sale Begins with Masterpiece Monday! New Preorders & More! The TFSource Countdown to Black Friday Sale has begun!*DAY 1 is a Massive Masterpiece Sale! Save up to $30 off over 12 Masterpiece Figures. Including: MP-11 – Masterpiece Starscream $119.99 (was $139.99) MP 11SW – Masterpiece Skywarp $159.99 (was $229.99)

__________________