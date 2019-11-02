|
Transformers Botbots Series 4 Goldrush Games Blindbags Found At US Retail ? Images &
Twiiter user @DiemTF
*surprised us with our first images of the Transformers Botbots Series 4 at YS retail. These are new blue blindbags bringing us new tribes and Botbots, including the new hard to find Golden Botbots from the Winners Circle tribe. Check out the images on this news post together with the new checklist after the jump. Then you can share your impressions on this new #Botbotschallenge on the 2005 Boards!
