Threezero MDLX Cliffjumper Teaser



Threezero have shared out a teaser for MDLX Cliffjumper.* This looks to be a repaint of



Threezero have shared out a teaser for MDLX Cliffjumper.* This looks to be a repaint of MDLX Bumblebee with a new head.* No word yet on price, release date or if it is an exclusive, so stay tuned for more details.

