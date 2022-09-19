Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page List Of Possible Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Content From Brand Licensing Europe
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:48 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,930
List Of Possible Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Content From Brand Licensing Europe


The September 2022 issue of Licensing Global is out today and the focus is on tomorrow’s*Brand Licensing Europe Expo. According to an interview with Hasbro, the toy giant highlights a list of licensed content from its beloved Transformers property: Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts ROTB licensed Posters – Pyramids International ROTB licensed Apparel – Brand Alliance ROTB licensed Stationary- Pyramids International ROTB licensed Gift Items- Pyramids International Transformers EarthSpark ES licensed Pocket Money Toys – RMS International ES licensed Fidget Toys – Hunter Price ES licensed Arta &#38; Crafts – Fabric Flavors, Irregular Choice ES licensed Apparel –*Brand Alliance ES &#187; Continue Reading.

The post List Of Possible Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Content From Brand Licensing Europe 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:16 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.