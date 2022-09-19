The September 2022 issue of Licensing Global is out today and the focus is on tomorrow’s*Brand Licensing Europe Expo. According to an interview with Hasbro, the toy giant highlights a list of licensed content from its beloved Transformers property: Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts ROTB licensed Posters – Pyramids International ROTB licensed Apparel – Brand Alliance ROTB licensed Stationary- Pyramids International ROTB licensed Gift Items- Pyramids International Transformers EarthSpark ES licensed Pocket Money Toys – RMS International ES licensed Fidget Toys – Hunter Price ES licensed Arta & Crafts – Fabric Flavors, Irregular Choice ES licensed Apparel –*Brand Alliance ES » Continue Reading.
The post List Of Possible Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Content From Brand Licensing Europe 2022
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...