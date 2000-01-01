Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Collection Question
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Page 2 of 2
<
1
2
Thread Tools
Today, 02:51 PM
#
11
delrue
Beast Machine
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 480
Re: Collection Question
Siege Shockwave. Bought it a few months ago and have never transformed it because who cares about Shockwave's alt mode? Do like the extra pieces to make a little drone buddy for him though.
delrue
View Public Profile
Send a private message to delrue
Find More Posts by delrue
Page 2 of 2
<
1
2
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Cheetor R.E.D. RED Transformers Beast Wars Series - In Hand - Hasbro 6" Figure
Transformers United Optimus Prime UN-06
Transformers Takara 1/24 Binaltech MEISTER BT-08 Mazda RX-8 MISB Sealed NEW
Transformers Takara 1/24 Binaltech Laserwave BT-13 Mazda RX-8 MISB Sealed NEW
Transformers Universe Ironhide Astrotrain RID Classics Figures Generations
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
02:58 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.