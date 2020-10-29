Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #4 Murphy Cover B Artwork
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,430
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #4 Murphy Cover B Artwork


PREVIEWSworld rolled out the Phil Murphy cover B artwork for Transformers x Back to the Future issue #4, set to land on your May 19th pull list. Outmatched by the Decepticons, running on empty, and on the ropes, Marty McFly and the Autobot Gigawatt show why nobody calls them chicken! Will the final confrontation be in Marty’s future, or will he and his companions make it back to fix the timestream before the Decepticons win? Find out in the heaviest issue of the whole series! Join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #4 Murphy Cover B Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Cheetor R.E.D. RED Transformers Beast Wars Series - In Hand - Hasbro 6" Figure
Transformers
Transformers United Optimus Prime UN-06
Transformers
Transformers Takara 1/24 Binaltech MEISTER BT-08 Mazda RX-8 MISB Sealed NEW
Transformers
Transformers Takara 1/24 Binaltech Laserwave BT-13 Mazda RX-8 MISB Sealed NEW
Transformers
Transformers Universe Ironhide Astrotrain RID Classics Figures Generations
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.