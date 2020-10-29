|
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #4 Murphy Cover B Artwork
PREVIEWSworld rolled out the Phil Murphy
cover B artwork for Transformers x Back to the Future issue #4, set to land on your May 19th pull list. Outmatched by the Decepticons, running on empty, and on the ropes, Marty McFly and the Autobot Gigawatt show why nobody calls them chicken! Will the final confrontation be in Marty’s future, or will he and his companions make it back to fix the timestream before the Decepticons win? Find out in the heaviest issue of the whole series! Join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
