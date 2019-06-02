|
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the new Transformers Collaborative Transformers x Ghostbusters Crossover Ectotron has been found At Canadian Retail. Several Cybertron.ca member have reported that Ectotron is available at EB Games stores all over Canada for*$59.99 CAD ($44.29 approximtely) plus taxes. Don’t forget that Ectotron will also be exclusive to GameStop in the United States, so we hope he could surface anytime soon. Happy hunting to all fellow Canadian fans!
