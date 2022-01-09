Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Mastermind Creations R-42 D-Zef (IDW Deathsaurus) New Color Images


Via Mastermind Creations’ Facebook page, we now have some colored images of their upcoming R-42 D-Zef figure, an unofficial take on IDW Deathsaurus! The images uploaded by MMC show off the figure’s modes and features in all their glory. D-Zef has been a long time in the making and fans will be pleased to know that MMC has also provided a new release date, that of May 2022. However the Continuum version’s date is still TBD. Check it out and let us know what you think on the boards!

