Old Today, 06:49 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,981
WST Dinobots (Grimlock and Slag) Review
A quirky look at teeny Dinobots by way of the WST Grimlock and Slag. We also compare them to their Studio Series 86t big brother counterparts!

https://youtu.be/seGL1g5OWPc
