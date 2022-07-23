Icon Heroes have updated their website
with a pre-order for an officially licensed*Transformers Nemesis Prime Giant-Size Bobblehead. This is a 12-inch tall polystone action statue featuring a moving head action and a Decepticon base. The figure itself is a redeco of the G1 Optimus Prime Bobblehead
revealed at San Diego Comic Con 2022 with a new base. You can pre-order it via*Icon Heroes website
for $125.00 and expected for release in the first quarter of 2023.
