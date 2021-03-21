|
TakaraTomy Generations Select Special Web Manga/Comic Final Part #02
*have uploaded a the first part of their special*Generations Select Special Web Manga/Comic Final – Part 2. The story takes places immediately after the manga ending part 1 (you can find an English translation*here
). Tons of surprises, revelations and unexpected characters: We can see the origin of Primacron, his assistant and the Matrix for this continuity. The battle against “Neo Primus” starts (Cybertron Primus redeco). Ultra Megatron reappears and transforms into Golden Megatron (Masterpiece MP-05G Gold Megatron design). Volcanicus manages to destroy Neo Primus control center (with Primacron inside) and he reverts into planet mode. Tons » Continue Reading.
