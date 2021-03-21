Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TakaraTomy Generations Select Special Web Manga/Comic Final  Part #02
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,380
TakaraTomy Generations Select Special Web Manga/Comic Final  Part #02


Takara Tomy Mall*have uploaded a the first part of their special*Generations Select Special Web Manga/Comic Final – Part 2. The story takes places immediately after the manga ending part 1 (you can find an English translation*here). Tons of surprises, revelations and unexpected characters: We can see the origin of Primacron, his assistant and the Matrix for this continuity. The battle against “Neo Primus” starts (Cybertron Primus redeco). Ultra Megatron reappears and transforms into Golden Megatron (Masterpiece MP-05G Gold Megatron design). Volcanicus manages to destroy Neo Primus control center (with Primacron inside) and he reverts into planet mode. Tons &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TakaraTomy Generations Select Special Web Manga/Comic Final  Part #02 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Spinister
Transformers
2006 Hasbro Takara Transformer Jet Action Figure
Transformers
*NEW* Hasbro Transformers Titans Return WINGSPAN & CLOUDRAKER - Walgreen's Excl.
Transformers
Transformers G1 Magnets Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave Bumblebee and more.
Transformers
Transformers Bumblebee Movie Studio Series 22 Dropkick MISB
Transformers
New Transformers Hasbro Megatron Studio Series 13 Combat Version Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Showcase Helmet Bluetooth Speaker NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.