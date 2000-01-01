The7thParallel Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,858

I was just looking at my newly opened Earthrise Hoist and saw an odd mark on him. Right across his big ole belly were two thin lines. At first I just ignored it as being more of the rusted/scratched up paint atheistic they've been going for lately, but then I realized this was something new.I was also confused. I'm usually pretty careful about looking at the toys in the box to make sure I'm getting one without any major flaws or problems which is funny because shortly after playing and displaying I tend not to pay as much attention. Still, I thought... I would have noticed THIS.But maybe not. You can only really see it under direct light.Then I realized what it was... the mark was left there by the PLASTIC TIE before I cut it off. Looking at it closely, the tie was put on when the paint wasn't totally dry or SOMETHING because it's not a scratch, it's kind of bubbled up a little.It's annoying me because those things tend to, but on a shelf I'll never notice it. You have to have it in the light, but still.. first time I've seen something like this.Share your own experiences if you've got 'em!Here's a pic:

