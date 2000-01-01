Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
The7thParallel
Animated
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,858
Latest gimmic: Packaging Damage!!!
I was just looking at my newly opened Earthrise Hoist and saw an odd mark on him. Right across his big ole belly were two thin lines. At first I just ignored it as being more of the rusted/scratched up paint atheistic they've been going for lately, but then I realized this was something new.

I was also confused. I'm usually pretty careful about looking at the toys in the box to make sure I'm getting one without any major flaws or problems which is funny because shortly after playing and displaying I tend not to pay as much attention. Still, I thought... I would have noticed THIS.

But maybe not. You can only really see it under direct light.

Then I realized what it was... the mark was left there by the PLASTIC TIE before I cut it off. Looking at it closely, the tie was put on when the paint wasn't totally dry or SOMETHING because it's not a scratch, it's kind of bubbled up a little.

It's annoying me because those things tend to, but on a shelf I'll never notice it. You have to have it in the light, but still.. first time I've seen something like this.

Share your own experiences if you've got 'em!

Here's a pic:
#2
Marcotron
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 324
Re: Latest gimmic: Packaging Damage!!!
Crazy. Could it be the plastic melted slightly, and left that line? try rubbing it off with your thumb?
#3
OptimusB38
Optimus B
OptimusB38's Avatar
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 701
Re: Latest gimmic: Packaging Damage!!!
I’ve heard TT has been using a new factory in Korea , seemed to b some qc from said factory. Ranging from bad to terrible
#4
Collectingtoys
Kid of the 80's
Collectingtoys's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 838
Re: Latest gimmic: Packaging Damage!!!
Man, that is terrible! Especially since this is a $30 toy, I wouldn't mind if it was $10-$15, but at the current price point it would also bother me.
#5
The7thParallel
Animated
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,858
Re: Latest gimmic: Packaging Damage!!!
Seriously, you can't see it unless it's reflecting light. I tried to clean it off but it's melted/part of the paint. Can't even feel it.
