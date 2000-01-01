The7thParallel Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,512

WANTED: Weijiang M01 Evasion Optimus, TR Misfire & Windblade The title pretty much says it all.



I'd prefer to avoid eBay and find someone local who isn't interested in their M01 any more. Saw it at TFCon but didn't want to play inflated con prices.



PM me and we'll go from there!



Thanks!

Nothing new at Vic Park TRU. __________________Nothing new at Vic Park TRU.