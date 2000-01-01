Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted: GF Vector Prime's accessories
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:07 PM   #1
Gauntlet101010
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Ontario
Posts: 6
Wanted: GF Vector Prime's accessories
It's a long shot, but here goes:

At TFcon just a little while ago I got a "complete" Galaxy Force Vector Prime for $25 (including instructions), but I was in a hurry and didn't notice the Cyber Planet key was missing and that it actually had two of the same shoulder pads (both for the toy's right side). Really, I do think it was just an honest mistake; the key is an easy thing to miss.

If anyone (or the seller if you remember me) has those pieces alone I'd be willing to take them off your hands! Shoot me a PM.
Last edited by Gauntlet101010; Today at 10:13 PM.
Gauntlet101010 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC Feral Rex Predaking Set of 5 + parts
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.