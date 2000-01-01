Gauntlet101010 Mini-Con Join Date: Jan 2011 Location: Ontario Posts: 6

Wanted: GF Vector Prime's accessories It's a long shot, but here goes:



At TFcon just a little while ago I got a "complete" Galaxy Force Vector Prime for $25 (including instructions), but I was in a hurry and didn't notice the Cyber Planet key was missing and that it actually had two of the same shoulder pads (both for the toy's right side). Really, I do think it was just an honest mistake; the key is an easy thing to miss.



If anyone (or the seller if you remember me) has those pieces alone I'd be willing to take them off your hands! Shoot me a PM. Last edited by Gauntlet101010; Today at 10:13 PM .