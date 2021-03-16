Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: October 2021


PREVIEWSworld resets our monthly update of incoming IDW titles to those due in October. In addition to the previously unveiled debut of Transformers: Wreckers  Tread &#038; Circuits, reserve spots on your pull list for Transformers #36, Transformers Beast Wars #9, Transformers King Grimlock #3, &#038; Transformers Shattered Glass #3 while also saving one for January’s Transformers Beast Wars Volume 1 trade paperback. Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards! &#160;

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: October 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



