PREVIEWSworld resets our monthly update of incoming IDW titles to those due in October. In addition to the previously
unveiled debut of Transformers: Wreckers Tread & Circuits, reserve spots on your pull list for Transformers #36, Transformers Beast Wars #9, Transformers King Grimlock #3, & Transformers Shattered Glass #3 while also saving one for January’s
Transformers Beast Wars Volume 1 trade paperback. Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards!  
