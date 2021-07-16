Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,832

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Vehicle Mode Spotted!



Courtesy of the Montreal Car Spotting group, @ramdeenstudios and yova.prime, we have our first clear looks at Optimus Prime’s vehicle mode in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, from where it was being shot in Montreal! A very familiar red-and-blue truck, Optimus is indeed looking quite similar to his G1 counterpart as reports had suggested before. We still have no looks at his robot mode as of yet, however, but we’ll keep you updated as the news rolls in. Check out the images and let us know what you think after the break!



