|
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Vehicle Mode Spotted!
Courtesy of the Montreal Car Spotting group, @ramdeenstudios and yova.prime, we have our first clear looks at Optimus Prime’s vehicle mode in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, from where it was being shot in Montreal! A very familiar red-and-blue truck, Optimus is indeed looking quite similar to his G1 counterpart as reports had suggested before. We still have no looks at his robot mode as of yet, however, but we’ll keep you updated as the news rolls in. Check out the images and let us know what you think after the break!
The post Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Vehicle Mode Spotted!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca