Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Vehicle Mode Spotted!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,832
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Vehicle Mode Spotted!


Courtesy of the Montreal Car Spotting group, @ramdeenstudios and yova.prime, we have our first clear looks at Optimus Prime’s vehicle mode in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, from where it was being shot in Montreal! A very familiar red-and-blue truck, Optimus is indeed looking quite similar to his G1 counterpart as reports had suggested before. We still have no looks at his robot mode as of yet, however, but we’ll keep you updated as the news rolls in. Check out the images and let us know what you think after the break!

The post Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Vehicle Mode Spotted! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:01 PM   #2
optimusb39
Animated
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,715
Re: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime Vehicle Mode Spotted!
Well thats... just prime.
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Lot As Is
Transformers
1983 Hasbro Takara Japan Blue Jet Transformer
Transformers
2014 Transformers Hero Mashers Strong arm Action Figure Toy
Transformers
Optimus prime Action Figure Transformers
Transformers
Bumblebee transformer Figure
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Ultra Magnus Diecast Incomplete
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Astromech Triple Changers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.