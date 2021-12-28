Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,641

Figure King No. 287 Scans: Studio Series, Jurassic Park and Nendoroid



Courtesy of Gamerlingual on the 2005 Boards we have images the latest Figure King Magazine. Issue #287 features some new images of Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Mode releases for the Japanese market.* Included were Soundwave, Ravage, Ratchet, Shockwave.* The Jurassic Park set was shown, as was Nendoroid Optimus Prime and Megatron. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



Courtesy of Gamerlingual on the 2005 Boards we have images the latest Figure King Magazine. Issue #287 features some new images of Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Mode releases for the Japanese market.* Included were Soundwave, Ravage, Ratchet, Shockwave.* The Jurassic Park set was shown, as was Nendoroid Optimus Prime and Megatron.

