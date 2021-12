zackmak Robot Master Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 726

WANTED:2018 TARGET-EXCL SOUNDWAVE LEADERCLASS FROM BUMBLEBEE MOVIE (REDECO OF TR SW) This came out in 2018 at Target, and came with his 'headmaster' Doombox. The set is sometimes called 'Bumblebee Greatest Hits'.



Loose (and complete with instructions and all accessories), or MISB, is fine.



Shipping would be to Canada.



I'm only interested in this re-deco of Soundwave ..not the Hasbro Titans Return version. Attached Thumbnails