|
|
Today, 09:00 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Rumor: Possible 2024 Legacy Listings Found ? TFA Optimus, BW Tigerhawk, BW Silverbolt
It’s been a busy day for TF news, but we have one last bombshell to drop. Thanks yet again to the detective work of TFW’s Jtprime17, we’ve received some very surprising info: It seems despite 2022 not even being over yet, we may already have some early first listings for the 2024 Legacy line! These include… ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI LEADER BW TIGERHAWK ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI LEADER G1 SANDSTORM ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI VOYAGER CYBER STARSCREAM ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI VOYAGER PRIME THUNDERTRON ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI VOYAGER ANIMATED OPTIMUS PRIME ? TRA GEN » Continue Reading.
The post Rumor: Possible 2024 Legacy Listings Found – TFA Optimus, BW Tigerhawk, BW Silverbolt, More!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:20 PM.