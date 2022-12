Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,284

Rumor: Possible 2024 Legacy Listings Found ? TFA Optimus, BW Tigerhawk, BW Silverbolt



It’s been a busy day for TF news, but we have one last bombshell to drop. Thanks yet again to the detective work of TFW’s Jtprime17, we’ve received some very surprising info: It seems despite 2022 not even being over yet, we may already have some early first listings for the 2024 Legacy line! These include… ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI LEADER BW TIGERHAWK ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI LEADER G1 SANDSTORM ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI VOYAGER CYBER STARSCREAM ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI VOYAGER PRIME THUNDERTRON ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI VOYAGER ANIMATED OPTIMUS PRIME ? TRA GEN



The post







More... It’s been a busy day for TF news, but we have one last bombshell to drop. Thanks yet again to the detective work of TFW’s Jtprime17, we’ve received some very surprising info: It seems despite 2022 not even being over yet, we may already have some early first listings for the 2024 Legacy line! These include… ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI LEADER BW TIGERHAWK ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI LEADER G1 SANDSTORM ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI VOYAGER CYBER STARSCREAM ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI VOYAGER PRIME THUNDERTRON ? TRA GEN LEGACY UNI VOYAGER ANIMATED OPTIMUS PRIME ? TRA GEN » Continue Reading. The post Rumor: Possible 2024 Legacy Listings Found – TFA Optimus, BW Tigerhawk, BW Silverbolt, More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________