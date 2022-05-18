Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,295
Flame Toys Furai Model Leo Prime Packaging & Sample


Flame Toys*have posted up images of their*Furai Model Leo Prime*on their*Twitter and Facebook accounts. Flame Toys Furai Model line brings us easy-to-assembly model kits with great detail and poseability. Leo Prime features a nice stylized design with more than 50 articulation points and several accessories including a*shape formable cloak. To top it all, we also have our first look at the packaging thanks to Twitter user*@tuki3002. Rather than the usual horizontal rectangular boxes of other Furai Model characters, Leo Prime’s box is a vertical square box featuring an amazing art with Leo Prime jumping into the battlefield &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Furai Model Leo Prime Packaging & Sample appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



