Flame Toys*have posted up images of their*Furai Model Leo Prime*on their*Twitter
and Facebook
accounts. Flame Toys Furai Model line brings us easy-to-assembly model kits with great detail and poseability. Leo Prime features a nice stylized design with more than 50 articulation points and several accessories including a*shape formable cloak. To top it all, we also have our first look at the packaging thanks to Twitter user*@tuki3002
. Rather than the usual horizontal rectangular boxes of other Furai Model characters, Leo Prime’s box is a vertical square box featuring an amazing art with Leo Prime jumping into the battlefield » Continue Reading.
