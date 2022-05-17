Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,295

Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Ghost Of Starscream In-Hand Images



Thanks to Toy Bro on YouTube we can share for you a set of in-hand images of the new Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Transformers Ghost Of Starscream. Super 7 surprised us with an original take on Starscream for their Ultimates line of action figures. While he’s got a G1-cartoon design and proportions, he’s made of clear and “sparky” plastic to represent him in his ghost form seen in G1 season 3. He’s got the same level of articulation of other Ultimates Transformers figure with some noticeable limitations in elbows and legs but with some wider range of poseability in the



The post







More... Thanks to Toy Bro on YouTube we can share for you a set of in-hand images of the new Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Transformers Ghost Of Starscream. Super 7 surprised us with an original take on Starscream for their Ultimates line of action figures. While he’s got a G1-cartoon design and proportions, he’s made of clear and “sparky” plastic to represent him in his ghost form seen in G1 season 3. He’s got the same level of articulation of other Ultimates Transformers figure with some noticeable limitations in elbows and legs but with some wider range of poseability in the » Continue Reading. The post Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Ghost Of Starscream In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________