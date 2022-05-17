Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Ghost Of Starscream In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,295
Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Ghost Of Starscream In-Hand Images


Thanks to Toy Bro on YouTube we can share for you a set of in-hand images of the new Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Transformers Ghost Of Starscream. Super 7 surprised us with an original take on Starscream for their Ultimates line of action figures. While he’s got a G1-cartoon design and proportions, he’s made of clear and “sparky” plastic to represent him in his ghost form seen in G1 season 3. He’s got the same level of articulation of other Ultimates Transformers figure with some noticeable limitations in elbows and legs but with some wider range of poseability in the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Ghost Of Starscream In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:19 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.