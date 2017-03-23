Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron In Hand Images In Both Modes


Thanks to our fellow 2005 Boards user*tco*for sharing in-hand pictures of MP-36 Megatron for all of us. The pictures gives us an excellent idea of the figure both in robot (with all accesories and next to other MP figures) and gun mode. We have mirrored all the pictures for you viewing pleasure, so don’t wait more and click on the bar to check them and share your opinions on the 2005 Boards.

The post MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron In Hand Images In Both Modes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
