Today, 10:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,236
The Last Knight Figures Shown In Brazil Toy Expo


Thanks to TransformersDioramas.com.br*we have several pictures from the 34th edition of ABRIN hosted in the Expo Center Norte in Sao Paulo,*Brazil. This is the biggest toy event in Latin America and Hasbro had an important display on it with The Last Knight toys which will be released for Brazilian market on April 28th this year. While we can see a lot of pictures, here you are some hightlights of the event: Premier Edition collection with a clear look at Slash, Voyager Optimus Prime and both Voyager and Leader Class Megatron. Leader Class Megatron was described as big as ROTF &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Last Knight Figures Shown In Brazil Toy Expo appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
