Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,907

Transformers Micro Machines To Arrive This Spring: First Official Look



Jazwares has announced that the rumored*Transformers Micro Machines*line will officially arrive this Spring. As they usually do, the line will kick off with a playset featuring Chevrolet Camaro Bumblebee and a set-exclusive Barricade toy (see news post image). Official description: Micro Machines Bumblebee Playset “This Transformers Bumblebee playset comes disguised as a Chevrolet Camaro, which kids can transform into an Autobot garage featuring more than 10 action zones. Kids can navigate three floors of ramps and roadways and combine Bumblebee with other Micro Machines playsets. The set includes an exclusive Decepticon Barricade Micro Machines vehicle.” Price: $34.99 Age: 4+ Release:



The post







More... Jazwares has announced that the rumored*Transformers Micro Machines*line will officially arrive this Spring. As they usually do, the line will kick off with a playset featuring Chevrolet Camaro Bumblebee and a set-exclusive Barricade toy (see news post image). Official description: Micro Machines Bumblebee Playset “This Transformers Bumblebee playset comes disguised as a Chevrolet Camaro, which kids can transform into an Autobot garage featuring more than 10 action zones. Kids can navigate three floors of ramps and roadways and combine Bumblebee with other Micro Machines playsets. The set includes an exclusive Decepticon Barricade Micro Machines vehicle.” Price: $34.99 Age: 4+ Release: » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Micro Machines To Arrive This Spring: First Official Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________