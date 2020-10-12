Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,647
Prime 1 Studio New Official G1 Transformers Merchandise in Japan


Prime 1 Studio, well known by their impressive Transformers statues, have revealed via their*Twitter account*images and information about some new*official G1 Transformers merchandise. We had reported*some of these items before, and now we can add some new extra items. All of them available at Prime 1 Studio gallery and store in Shinjuku, Japan: G1 Transformers can case – Featuring G1 Optimus Prime and Megatron classic box art. G1 Soundwave bag &#38; passcase – Very original design. The bag is inspired by G1 Soundwave’s cassette player mode and the passcase looks like a cassette with a G1 Ravage art &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prime 1 Studio New Official G1 Transformers Merchandise in Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
