Transformers Top Gun Crossover Figure Maverick Revealed

Thanks to IGN , we have our first full, official look at the upcoming Top Gun crossover figure, Maverick! We got a glimpse at his alt mode and packaging a little while back, but now we have a plethora of images of both modes and his accessories! Maverick transforms into a F-14 Tomcat fighter jet featured in the Top Gun film and comes with a tiny Tom Cruise on a motorcycle, a volleyball, and an extra pair of hands for playing with said volleyball. The screen accuracy doesn't stop there however, as he also has a highly-detailed headsculpt based on