Super_Megatron
Magic Square Toys Light Of Justice MS-B18X+ Special Metallic Version


Third party company Magic Square Toys has shared, via*Weibo, images of the latest color variants of their Legends scale*Light Of Justice*(G1 Optimus Prime): MS-B18X+ Special Metallic Version.* While Magic Square had previously released another metallic deco of their popular Legends scale Optimus Prime mold, this is an improved new deco with a shining effect under light. There’s still no concrete information on price or release date of this redeco, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#187; Continue Reading.

