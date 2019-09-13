|
Generations Selects Cromar Sighted at Canadian Retail
Thanks to twitter users Shinji_McNally
and not_on_twitta
, we have a special sighting for Canadian collectors! Powerdasher Cromar, a retool/repaint of WFC Siege Sixgun, has been spotted at a Toys R Us in Burlington, Ontario! According to the shelf tag, deluxe Powerdasher Cromar runs for 29.99 CAD. Happy hunting, TFW!
