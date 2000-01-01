Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:47 PM
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,138
Transformers Select Power Dasher Cromar Released at Toys R Us
Thanks again to Matt McNally for letting us know that the Transformers Select Power Dasher Cromar has been released at Canadian Toys R Us stores. Matt found at least twenty sitting on the shelves at Toys R Us in Burlington.

This is a pleasant surprise for fans as many fans were wondering where Cromar would show up. Zetar has already been released in the Selects line via Hasbro Pulse, and Aragon is included in the Fan Vote three pack set to be released next month.

The figure retails for $29.99 + taxes.

Happy Hunting!
Re: Transformers Select Power Dasher Cromar Released at Toys R Us
A few more pics from Matt
