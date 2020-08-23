|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 4
It’s time for our usual international sightings round up, courtesy of 2005 Boards members all over the world. This was a very active week over the world with several Earthrise Wave 2 sightings over Europe, Asia and Latin America. New Cyberverse toys also hit more shelves in Europe, and fellow collectors in Taiwan have a new load of new toys at their stores. Cyberverse Wave 8 1-Step Changers, Wave 5 Ultra And Earthrise Wave 1 Deluxe in France
*2005 Boards member transform75*found Cyberverse 1-Step Repugnus and Ultra Clobber together with Eaerhrise Deluxe Cliffjumper, Hoist and Ironworks at Grande Récré » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 4
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca