Old Today, 10:20 PM   #1
Slayback
Crossover
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: toronto
Posts: 1,413
Madhaus-Preorder
Fanstoys Sovereign being re-released. If you still don't have one, you can preorder with me!

https://www.facebook.com/madhaus.collectibles/

if you've never preorder with me before just pm on facebook. thanks!

SB
Good Hunting.

feedback :http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=31815
