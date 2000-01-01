Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Anyone got an Amazon Prime membership and would order a Greenlight for me?
Today, 10:52 PM
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,257
Anyone got an Amazon Prime membership and would order a Greenlight for me?
They're not offering a free trial right now and I don't want to miss out on getting her.
I can either Paypal or etransfer you the money.
Let me know, thanks.
Today, 10:54 PM
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,662
Re: Anyone got an Amazon Prime membership and would order a Greenlight for me?
its asking me if I want a free prime trial, its been a while since I used it last time.
You could always create a new account with a different email address and do the free prime trial that way
Today, 11:28 PM
oroboru
Machine War
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 255
Re: Anyone got an Amazon Prime membership and would order a Greenlight for me?
Is that you, Alex? Either way, PM me and we'll get this sorted out.
Obviously ASAP.
