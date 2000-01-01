Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:52 PM   #1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Shockwave 75's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,257
Anyone got an Amazon Prime membership and would order a Greenlight for me?
They're not offering a free trial right now and I don't want to miss out on getting her.


I can either Paypal or etransfer you the money.


Let me know, thanks.
READ MY FEEDBACK
COME SEE MY COLLECTION
Today, 10:54 PM   #2
Yonoid
Animated
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,662
Re: Anyone got an Amazon Prime membership and would order a Greenlight for me?
its asking me if I want a free prime trial, its been a while since I used it last time.

You could always create a new account with a different email address and do the free prime trial that way
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for: RTS Jazz, Gun/Sword for TR Fort Max,
Today, 11:28 PM   #3
oroboru
Machine War
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 255
Re: Anyone got an Amazon Prime membership and would order a Greenlight for me?
Is that you, Alex? Either way, PM me and we'll get this sorted out.

Obviously ASAP.
